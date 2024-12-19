Sheffield traffic: Dutch roundabout divides opinion between those who hate it - and those who use it
But people who have used it say it’s “quite easy to understand.”
The new Dutch roundabout at West Bar gives priority to pedestrians and cyclists, with crossings at every exit.
A half-hour visit on a gloomy afternoon saw just one car drive on to the crossing when it should have given way - as captured in this video.
More than 800 people commented on The Star’s Facebook page, with many fearing the worst.
Scott Westhead said: “I'd avoid that place like the plague if I lived there, it's an accident and a serious compo claim waiting to happen.”
Helen Jones: “Can see this ending the same way smart motorways went, not very smart.”
Paddy Maddog: “The most stupid, arrogant experiment of sado-masochistic nonsense I've ever seen. It will end up being made into a compilation video of splattered guts and punch ups.”
Lee Vose: “Without doubt the most ridiculous dangerous idea ever. What a waste of taxpayers money and fake insurance claims will go through the roof.”
Christopher Lassmans: “Ah yes a roundabout where the vehicle is the lowest priority, there will be absolutely no accidents here at all.”
But Kerry Gregory had a different view after using it.
She said: “I've driven over the roundabout a few times now. It's quite easy to understand and use. I don't know what everyone is getting in such a flap about.”
Vicky Gowthorpe said: “Car drivers, having to give way to cyclists. We know they are going to hate that. Car drivers don't like anyone who isn't in a car.”
Cat Dodd: “If people drive properly then there isn't an issue. That car shouldn't have been on the crossing.”
Some people made comments that led to them being schooled in the law.
Mary EK said: “The cyclist should have waited to check it was safe before venturing out past the middle section of the crossing. Or have I misunderstood the roundabout? Happy to be informed on this.”
Lee Widdowson: “Yes, you are misinformed. It's nothing new, you should always give way to cyclists and pedestrians.”
James Goto added: “It's a roundabout with parallel crossings at the entrances and exits. As per rule 195 of the Highway code: ‘you MUST give way when a pedestrian or cyclist has moved onto a crossing’.”
Rule 195 of the Highway Code covers Zebra and parallel crossings for cycles:
- look out for pedestrians or cyclists waiting to cross and slow down or stop
- you should give way to pedestrians or cyclists waiting to cross
- you MUST give way when a pedestrian or cyclist has moved onto a crossing
- allow more time for stopping on wet or icy roads
Penalties for breaking pedestrian crossing rules can include a Fixed Penalty Notice: A £60 fine and three penalty points on your driver's licence.
At the launch of the roundabout, Councillor Ben Miskell said it would bring more people and money into the city centre.
He said: “We know that by investing in infrastructure like this, by making fabulous public spaces, we’re actually increasing people’s time that they spend in the city centre; increasing their confidence to come into the city centre, to bring their family and, ultimately, spend more money.”
A second Dutch roundabout is now being planned in South Yorkshire.
