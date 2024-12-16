Sheffield traffic: Drivers adapt to new Dutch roundabout with ease - apart from one

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 07:44 BST

If you have a problem using Sheffield’s new Dutch roundabout it’s time to stop driving.

I rode around it on a gloomy and damp afternoon then watched others use it - cars, lorries, cyclists, pedestrians - and quickly came to the conclusion it is super simple to use and safe for everyone. Watch the video and see for yourself.

It’s just a series of pedestrian crossings, with crossings for cycles alongside. Same black and white stripes, same orange flashing beacons, same priorities.

Car fails to give way to cyclist on new Dutch roundabout at West Bar.
Car fails to give way to cyclist on new Dutch roundabout at West Bar. | NW

Every driver is programmed to watch out when they see those warnings, wherever they are.

Equally, every cyclist is wary at any junction - or they should be if they want to live.

At West Bar, traffic is moving slowly anyway and not only is it easy for drivers to give way to bikes and walkers, with a bit of foresight they don’t even have to come to a halt.

The lanes are narrow, the crossers get across quickly and vehicles can be on their way.

Thousands of angry words were written about this roundabout before it opened, many by people opposed to giving an inch of ground to cyclists on principle.

But from what I can see it makes sharing easy.

In the half hour I was there I saw one car roll on to a crossing when a bike was about to use it. But the slow speed and anticipation by the cyclist prevented an incident, although a cop might have been reaching for his or her pocket book.

But isn’t all driving about anticipation?

So the Dutch roundabout is open, using it is easy and it seems the world is very much still turning, perhaps a little better than before.

