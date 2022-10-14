The Restaurant Guide 2023 is the 29th edition of the culinary bible and features more than 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded AA Rosettes by the organisation’s professional inspectors. In Sheffield, those making the gastronomic grade this year are:

JÖRO Restaurant

This hugely popular restaurant in the Krynkl shipping container unit, on Shalesmoor, in Kelham Island, has won a legion of fans with its Scandinavian and Japanese fusion food, and is hotly tipped for a Michelin star. Chef Luke French recently wowed viewers on the BBC’s Great British Menu, and the restaurant, which he runs with his wife Stacey, has been named as one of the top 100 places to eat in the UK and among the best in Europe.

Luke French at Sheffield's JÖRO Restaurant, which has been included in The Restaurant Guide 2023 as one of the best places to eat in the UK, according to AA inspectors

Juke and Loe

This restaurant, run by brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, has won rave reviews since opening five years ago on Sheffield’s popular Ecclesall Road and has been featured in the Michelin Guide. It sadly closed in May after failing to agree a new deal with its landlord but is set to return soon at a new location, which is yet to be confirmed but is believed to be at the former home of The Milestone restaurant on Ball Street in Kelham Island.

Rafters Restaurant

This much-loved restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nethergreen was recently awarded a third AA Rosette, joining an exclusive club of ‘outstanding’ places to eat which deserve ‘national recognition’. Manager Ben Ward and head chef Dan Conlon pride themselves on providing traditional and contemporary dishes using locally sourced produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafters restaurant on Oakbrook Road is one of six Sheffield establishments featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023 from the AA

Nonnas

Maurizio Mori’s Italian restaurant has been a mainstay on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road since 1996 and counts Rocky star Sylvester Stallone among its fans. It has won numerous awards over the years and has proved a big hit with diners on Google Reviews.

The Stag Restaurant at the Devonshire Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new addition to the AA Guide, inspectors praised the ‘great hospitality and efficient service’ at this restaurant on Lightwood Lane in Middle Handley. “Food is locally sourced and a monthly fish night is a feature,” they said. “Hard to believe it’s only about nine miles from the centre of Sheffield.” Middle Handley is technically just outside Sheffield in Derbyshire but the restaurant has a Sheffield postcode and lists its address as Sheffield.

Nonnas, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, which counts Sylvester Stallone among its fans, is included in The Restaurant Guide 2023, the AA's list of the best places to eat in the UK

The Wortley Arms

The Wortley Arms, on Halifax Road, in Wortley, has earned a reputation as one of the best spots for Sunday dinner in and around Sheffield, famed for cooking the classics as they should be cooked. Inspectors praised it as ‘an appealing spot for a pint of local ale and some modern gastro-pub cooking’. They added: “Timeless staples (beer-battered fish and chips with home-made tartare sauce, or gammon steak with griddled pineapple) rub shoulders with more up-to-date ideas.” Again, technically just outside Sheffield, in Barnsley, but it too has a Sheffield postcode and lists its address as Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad