Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sunday roast is one of the UK’s favourite dishes and is a staple of British cuisine.

Therefore, it’s always good to know where you can get one that’s of the utmost quality. Thankfully, we’ve put this list together of the eight best places to get a Sunday dinner, according to Tripadvisor.

We’re only including places with a star rating of 4/5 or higher - moreover, we won’t be looking at anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at Sheffield’s very best Sunday dinners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best places for a Sunday dinner in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor

The Devonshire Arms Middle Handley

Rating: 5/5

Lightwood Lane Middle Handley, Sheffield, S21 5RN.

One reviewer said: “The Devonshire never fails to Impress. Recently enjoyed a superb Sunday Roast. The quality of the food is superb as is the cooking and presentation.”

The Wortley Arms

Rating: 4.5/5

Halifax Road, Sheffield, S35 7DB.

One reviewer said: “The lunch was gorgeous, the meats fell apart & the cauliflower cheese was perfect. The Yorkshire pudding was the biggest we’ve ever seen.”

The Crown Inn

Rating: 4.5/5

Hillfoot Road Totley, Sheffield, S17 3AX.

One reviewer said: “Calling in here for the first time, we had a really excellent Sunday roast meal. We chose mixed meat, which consisted of really generous portions of ham, pork, turkey and beef, all beautifully cooked, together with all the trimmings.”

The York

Rating: 4/5

One reviewer said: “We had a delicious Sunday lunch here with quality, value and service all top class despite the dining room and kitchen being very busy – not surprisingly, given how good things were!”

The Doctor’s Orders

Rating: 4.5/5

412 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2JD.

One reviewer said: “Beef, Yorkshire pud, roast potatoes, mash, carrots, green beans, stuffing and gravy plus really good horseradish!”

The Angel

Rating: 4.5/5

Main Road, Holmesfield, Sheffield, S18 7WT.

One reviewer said: “We had a Sunday lunch each and they were both delicious - the roast beef was cooked perfectly! We will be visiting again.”

The Fox House

Rating: 4.5/5

Fox House, Hathersage Road, Sheffield, S11 7TY.

One reviewer said: “Was great to see a vegetarian roast on the menu and it was lovely. My other half also really enjoyed his beef roast. Pudding was great too!”

British Oak Ale House

Rating: 4/5

1 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough, Sheffield, S20 5AY.