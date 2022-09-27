Rafters, based on Oakbrook Road in Nethergreen, took home a third AA Rosette in the prestigious annual AA Hospitality Awards.

Establishments that receive the award are considered ‘outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area.’

The Rafters team.

Chef Tom Lawson and Alistair Myers, who previously worked on the floor as chef patron and sommelier, bought the restaurant in November 2013.

As Sheffield’s only certified sommelier, Alistair was astounded to also receive not one but two “Notable Wine List” awards.

These were for Rafters and their sister site Rafters at Riverside House in Ashford-in-the-water near Bakewell.

In 2021 Tom and Alistair handed the reins to long term manager Ben Ward and Head chef Dan Conlon who have continued to make their dream of providing traditional and contemporary dishes using locally sourced produce a reality.

Rafters has won a prestigious award.

In a joint statement, Tom and Alistair said: “We are so incredibly proud of gaining three rosettes and becoming a restaurant with national recognition in our home town of Sheffield.

"This has been our vision since 2013 and it wouldn’t be possible without the tireless work of our team.

"Dan and Ben have taken this vision and made it their own, we are super excited to see what the future holds.”

