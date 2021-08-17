The eatery, made entirely from upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, is known for serving flavour-packed tasting menus, ranging from five to 10 courses.

Opened in 2016, the business is run by husband and wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French and has become increasingly popular over the years.

This week it was ranked at number 32 on the National Restaurant Awards’ top 100 list, which compiles the best places to eat across the UK as voted for by an elite academy of chefs, restaurateurs and food writers nationwide.

JORO in Sheffield has been named as one of the UK's best 100 restaurants. Pictured is head chef Luke French

Luke, the chef director, and managing director Stacey said: “We are thrilled with being listed in the National Restaurant Awards Top 100 at no.32, a huge achievement for our team from entering the list at no.94 in 2019 and jumping 62 places in 2021!

“It’s fantastic to see so many restaurants representing the North, including seven others in Yorkshire.”

Diners were over the moon about the recognition for Joro, with a chorus of fans saying the achievement was “very well deserved”.

Alistair Josephine said: “So deserved. Your food is so good it literally stops conversation in its tracks!”

The accolade is not the only one the restaurant has won in recent times.

Last week, it was named number one on Time Out magazine’s list of the ‘25 best places to eat in Sheffield’, winning praise for its “beautifully presented” seasonal small plates.

Joro was the only establishment in Sheffield to be named on the top 100 list, although it was joined by a number of other restaurants from across Yorkshire.

The Angel at Hetton, in Skipton, came in second place, with The Black Swan at Oldstead – another North Yorkshire joint – joining it at number 10.

The Moorcock Inn, in Norland, West Yorkshire, came in at number 14, with Skosh in York being named number 18 and The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds at number 19.

Although the majority of the restaurants listed are located in London and other big cities, particularly in the south of the country, there are eight Yorkshire restaurants that have been named, with five of them in the top 20.