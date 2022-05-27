Juke & Loe, run by brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, has won rave reviews since opening five years ago in the city’s popular Ecclesall Road.

The restaurant has also been recommended in the prestigious Michelin Guide for the last two years – a publication that is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out.

Juke & Loe in Ecclesall Road.

But the brothers have posted an emotional message onto Instagram a few weeks ago to reveal that the restaurant is due to close tomorrow, Saturday, May 28.

The post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. Juke and Loe will close its doors on the 28th of May this year.

"Our 5-year lease is up and despite negotiations with our landlord we are unable to come to a new agreement that benefits and protects the business and staff, this leaves us with no choice but to walk away.⁠⁠”We are on the lookout for other premises in and around Sheffield. So if you know of anything, please do drop us a message. Sharing this post would also be very appreciated, to spread the word.“

A number of diners have now taken to Instagram to express their shock over the announcement.

Anne Karuff posted: “Our favourite restaurant! Good luck finding a new premises. We will be back to support you as soon as you have found a new place!”

Another poster added: “One of our favourite places! So sad to hear this, hope you find something and we’ll be in to support when you do.”

Another diner said they were ‘gutted’ and a user called Sarah described the revelation as “such sad news, hope you can find somewhere else.”

In their announcement, Joseph and Luke said: “It has been a tremendous five years with highs and lows, we have enjoyed great success with recognition from guides, the national press and food critics alike.

"Of course, none of this would be possible without the support we have received from you, the customer. It’s been a fantastic journey and we hope to welcome you all along to our next venture as soon as possible.⁠⁠”Above all, our thanks and appreciation go out to the staff, past and present. We couldn’t have asked or wished for better people to share this journey with. Your hard work and dedication have reminded me why we fell in love with this industry in the first place. ⁠⁠”Massive thanks again to all. “

Alongside their Michelin Guide recommendation, well-known Guardian food critic Jay Rayner visited the restaurant recently and praised the 'delightful and impressive cooking'.

He described how he enjoyed a three-course lunch there for £30 – much cheaper than dinner, when he said mains alone are priced £24-£30 – writing ‘the real bargains are found at lunchtime’.