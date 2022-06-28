JÖRO, based within the Krynkl shipping containers at Kelham Island, has won rave reviews from customers and critics alike for it’s Scandinavian and Japanese fusion food.

The restaurant has now won another accolade from the acclaimed Opinionated About Dining website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site created a list of the top 150 restaurants to eat in Europe, and while JÖRO just missed out on the list, it was included in a sub ‘Highly Recommended’ category.

Posting to Instagram, chef Luke French described the accolade as an ‘absolute honour’.

This comes just weeks after the venue was listed in the top 100 places to eat in the UK by the National Restaurant Awards.

Luke said on Instagram: “Thank you and a huge well done to our amazing team.”

Luke French working away in the kitchen.

Earlier this year Luke appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and while he didn’t win, he did make it to the grand final representing the North East and Yorkshire region.

One week Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge praised Luke’s dessert and added: “The flavours are fantastic.”

Talking about his time on the show, Luke described the kitchen experience under the TV spotlight as “tough” but added that the feedback he received was “priceless."

Luke French on The Great British Menu on BBC2.