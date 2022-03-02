Nonnas Sheffield: Restaurant a hit with Rocky star Sylvester Stallone also proving popular with Google reviewers

Ecclesall Road has seen a lot of changes over the past quarter of a century but one thing that has remained a constant is the passion for good food and drink of Maurizio Mori.

His restaurant Nonnas - which was first unveiled in 1996 - has grown from humble beginnings to become an institution in the city, winning many awards and also becoming a popular place with the rich and famous.

Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonnas.

Hollywood ‘A' lister Sylvester Stallone even popped in for a meal after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours!

The restaurant is also proving very popular with customers and many have posted positive reviews about the place online.

Diners have given the venue an average of 4.4 stars out of five based on more than 700 reviews.

Martin Lee posted that the place is “so much better than any of the chain Italian restaurants” and added: “It has always been busy which has to be a good sign.

Nonnas in Sheffield.

"I have tried a number of different dishes, but personally really enjoy the mushroom risotto. Also try the affogato con cialde, a great way to end a meal.”

Ashlee de Klerk described the appetisers as “really tasty” and added that the cocktails are “loaded with alcohol so you get bang for your buck, and the service on point.”

Martha Wright posted: “We arrived five minutes before the kitchen closed and they accommodated us brilliantly.

"The drinks were really tasty and strong, and the food was delicious, having lamb ragu and gnocchi was a great two minute choice!

Nonnas staff.

"The tiramisu was very light but had richly soaked sponges and flavours.”

Lockdown measures meant Nonnas staff and customers were unable to mark their 25th year anniversary in 2021 – so they took the decision to move it to this year.

They are due to host a visit from Sheffield Lord Mayor Councilllor Gail Smith on Wednesday, March 30, who will help them to celebrate the milestone.

Maurizio also wanted to publicly say a big ‘thank you' to the customers that have showed the restaurant continued support, in particular over the last two years, which have been particularly tough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "It has been a privilege to be able to develop such a unique business over the years", adding that he “could never have done it without the amazing support of both customers and staff.”

Starstruck diners were wowed when actor Sylvester Stallone turned up unannounced at the venue following his appearance at the City Hall several years ago.

Maurizio thought it was a wind-up when he got the call that Stallone was hoping to eat there that night.

But he soon realised it was true when as a team of security guards arrived to check out the place in advance of the star's arrival.

Stallone’s promoter, Rocco Buonvino, was one of the first visitors to the newly refurbished Nonna's earlier in the day and had recommended it to the Italian/American star.