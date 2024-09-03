Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tea shop is opening in Sheffield city centre in another boost for the £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Bird & Blend Tea Co opens on Friday, September 6 next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street. Six jobs have been created.

The firm sells 100 flavours of tea including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Digestives, Builders Breakfast Brew and Earl Grey Crème.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird and Blend tea shop is opening on Pinstone Street next to Savills barbers. | National World/ Bird and Blend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Mike Turner said: “As a brand we seek out locations where we believe we align, the regeneration in Sheffield city centre is remarkable and we wanted to be a part of that.”

The move is a boost for Sheffield City Council which used £470m of taxpayers’ money to fund a huge regeneration scheme between Pinstone and Wellington streets.

Restored mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard, now featuring shops, offices and a cafe, opened late last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food hall Cambridge Street Collective has been a big hit since it opened in May

An upmarket Radisson Blu hotel opened in July. Sports bar BOX Sheffield is due to open in Barker’s Pool in autumn.

But take-up for the retail element centred on Charles Street has been slow since scaffolding came down in late spring. Fashion shop Cream Store was due to open on Charles Street in spring but fit-out is still underway.

Pret a Manger sparked interest when its website showed a cafe on Cambridge Street. But it was deleted and denied when The Star made enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current shops include Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street. Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.

There are well over a dozen empty spaces across the rest of the scheme.