Watch: Race is on to finish giant Sheffield food hall Cambridge Street Collective hours before it opens

By David Walsh
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:57 BST
The huge new venture, set to transform Sheffield's food offering, has been four years in the making

A giant new food hall is hours away from opening in Sheffield - come with us on a tour as it scrambles to get ready.

Cambridge Street Collective will have 20 kitchens, bars, games and roof terraces and will transform the city’s food offering overnight.

Boss Matt Bigland shows The Star around as dozens of people put the finishing touches to this amazing space.

