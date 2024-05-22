Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The huge new venture, set to transform Sheffield's food offering, has been four years in the making

A giant new food hall is hours away from opening in Sheffield - come with us on a tour as it scrambles to get ready.

Cambridge Street Collective will have 20 kitchens, bars, games and roof terraces and will transform the city’s food offering overnight.