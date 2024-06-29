Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of an upmarket clothes store has given an update weeks after it was due to open in Sheffield city centre.

The Cream Store announced in January it would open in spring in the former Stroke Association charity shop in Burgess House, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.

It will be the sixth shop in Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II regeneration project and it was hailed as a vote of confidence in the vital scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How Cream Store on Charles Street is set to look. | Other

Now, a spokesman for the firm has issued an update, stating they were unable to confirm an opening date yet.

He added: “Fit out is progressing well though and we will announce an official open date soon.”

How the shop on Charles Street looks today as fit-out work takes place. | National World

It is set to join Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street which opened in spring. Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe are in new units on Cambridge Street. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said he was thrilled to announce The Cream Store as an addition to the area’s "growing fashion offer".