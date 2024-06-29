Heart of the City: Cream Store gives update on plans for spring launch in Sheffield city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cream Store announced in January it would open in spring in the former Stroke Association charity shop in Burgess House, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.
It will be the sixth shop in Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II regeneration project and it was hailed as a vote of confidence in the vital scheme.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox.
Now, a spokesman for the firm has issued an update, stating they were unable to confirm an opening date yet.
He added: “Fit out is progressing well though and we will announce an official open date soon.”
It is set to join Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street which opened in spring. Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe are in new units on Cambridge Street. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.
In January Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said he was thrilled to announce The Cream Store as an addition to the area’s "growing fashion offer".
He added: "This is going to be a huge year for Heart of the City and the wider city centre, with the Cambridge Street Collective food hall, Leah’s Yard and Bethel Chapel all set to open in the coming months."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.