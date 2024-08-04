Sheffield pubs: BOX sports bar set to open in Kingdom nightclub and Gaumont theatre unit

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Aug 2024, 10:46 BST

A ‘high-quality’ sports bar is set to open in Sheffield as the city centre shifts from shops to food and drink.

BOX Sheffield is taking a newly-revamped unit in the Gaumont Building - the former Kingdom nightclub - on Barker’s Pool.

It has applied for a licence 2.30am licence at weekends, 2am during the week.

BOX sports bar is set to open in the Gaumont building on Barker's PoolBOX sports bar is set to open in the Gaumont building on Barker's Pool
BOX sports bar is set to open in the Gaumont building on Barker's Pool | Arc Inspirations / National World

Owner Arc Inspirations says it will be a a ‘game-changing, high-quality’ sports bar and kitchen, where customers can watch, play and party.

The application will be a relief to council chiefs who have more than a dozen empty units to fill following the completion of its £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

It will be the first operator in the Gaumont building - in the former Mothercare shop - which includes the huge former theatre space and has several living ‘green walls’.

BOX, which has locations in Nottingham, Manchester and Leeds, previously told The Star it is set to open in Sheffield in autumn.

