An opening date has been announced for a long awaited retail and creative hub in one of Sheffield city centre’s most historic buildings.

Leah’s Yard, a listed collection of Little Mesters workshops, set around a courtyard off Cambridge Street, will open on Saturday, August 24.

How Leah's Yard in Sheffield city centre will look, and (inset) two of the businesses which will be based there | Leah's Yard

Tenants include Sheffield artist Pete McKee; Hop Hideout beer and tasting room; Gravel Pit plant, art and gift shop; Chocolate Bar cafe, a new venture by Bullion Chocolate; Mesters’ Market, selling locally produced food and drink; The Yard Gallery, showcasing the city’s most talented artists and makers; La Biblioteka book shop; Ferrio automation firm; and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Sheffield podcasting company Persephonica has also announced it is moving in.

Writing on Linkedin, it said: “It wasn’t until we stepped through the historic gates of Leah’s Yard that we knew we’d found our first home….Our ambition is to create a world-leading podcasting hub in South Yorkshire. As well as producing some of the UK’s biggest shows from Sheffield, we want to nurture new ideas and talent - to create the future stars of the industry.”

The duo behind Leah’s Yard, James O’Hara and Tom Wolfenden, started the project four years ago.