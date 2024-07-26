Leah's Yard: Opening date announced for long-awaited Sheffield city centre retail and creative hub
Leah’s Yard, a listed collection of Little Mesters workshops, set around a courtyard off Cambridge Street, will open on Saturday, August 24.
Tenants include Sheffield artist Pete McKee; Hop Hideout beer and tasting room; Gravel Pit plant, art and gift shop; Chocolate Bar cafe, a new venture by Bullion Chocolate; Mesters’ Market, selling locally produced food and drink; The Yard Gallery, showcasing the city’s most talented artists and makers; La Biblioteka book shop; Ferrio automation firm; and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
Sheffield podcasting company Persephonica has also announced it is moving in.
Writing on Linkedin, it said: “It wasn’t until we stepped through the historic gates of Leah’s Yard that we knew we’d found our first home….Our ambition is to create a world-leading podcasting hub in South Yorkshire. As well as producing some of the UK’s biggest shows from Sheffield, we want to nurture new ideas and talent - to create the future stars of the industry.”
The duo behind Leah’s Yard, James O’Hara and Tom Wolfenden, started the project four years ago.
The building is owned by Sheffield City Council and is part of its £470m Heart of the City regeneration project.
