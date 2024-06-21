Kingdom Nightclub: Wraps come off huge leisure space revealing impressive new venue in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Kingdom nightclub has been converted into a leisure space as part of the council’s Heart of the City scheme.
The removal of a builder’s yard and hoardings - and the reopening of Burgess Street - mark the end of a project which started in July 2021 with the removal of the bridge linking John Lewis with an office block.
Back then, council officials said a project to demolish Barker’s Pool House offices, build a new Radisson Blu hotel and revamp the nightclub - previously the Gaumont Theatre - would take two years.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Now the wraps are off on a building with green walls and smoked windows. Three ground floor units on Barker’s Pool have also been revealed. They were last used by Mothercare, Google and Patisserie Valerie.
Last month, council officials said they were in ‘conversations with potential occupiers’ to run the former Kingdom nightclub as a new venue.
As the Heart of the City project nears completion it is one of more than a dozen units looking for operators - including a music venue, retail and office space and two development plots.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.