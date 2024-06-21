Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest part of a £470m Sheffield regeneration project has been revealed after hoardings came down.

The former Kingdom nightclub has been converted into a leisure space as part of the council’s Heart of the City scheme.

The removal of a builder’s yard and hoardings - and the reopening of Burgess Street - mark the end of a project which started in July 2021 with the removal of the bridge linking John Lewis with an office block.

The revamp of the old Kingdom nightclub is complete and Burgess Street has reopened. Top left: The bridge from John Lewis was removed at the start of the project in 2021. | National World

Back then, council officials said a project to demolish Barker’s Pool House offices, build a new Radisson Blu hotel and revamp the nightclub - previously the Gaumont Theatre - would take two years.

Now the wraps are off on a building with green walls and smoked windows. Three ground floor units on Barker’s Pool have also been revealed. They were last used by Mothercare, Google and Patisserie Valerie.

Last month, council officials said they were in ‘conversations with potential occupiers’ to run the former Kingdom nightclub as a new venue.