Heart of the City Sheffield: Pret a Manger issues statement about move to Cambridge Street
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pret a Manger has issued a statement about a move into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.
The upmarket sandwich chain responded nine days after a query from The Star about a hint it was planning to open at 35 Cambridge Street. Pret had been showing the address as one of its shops on its website.
The unit was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started. It is now a prominent corner unit in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration project.
A spokesperson for Pret a Manger said there were “currently” no plans for a shop at the site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.