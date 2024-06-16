Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pret a Manger has issued a statement about a move into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.

The upmarket sandwich chain responded nine days after a query from The Star about a hint it was planning to open at 35 Cambridge Street. Pret had been showing the address as one of its shops on its website.

Pret a Manger has issued a statement about a move to this prominent corner unit at 35 Cambridge Street | National World

The unit was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started. It is now a prominent corner unit in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration project.

A spokesperson for Pret a Manger said there were “currently” no plans for a shop at the site.