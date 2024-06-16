Heart of the City Sheffield: Pret a Manger issues statement about move to Cambridge Street

By David Walsh
Published 16th Jun 2024, 07:02 BST
Pret a Manger has issued a statement about a move into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.

The upmarket sandwich chain responded nine days after a query from The Star about a hint it was planning to open at 35 Cambridge Street. Pret had been showing the address as one of its shops on its website.

Pret a Manger has issued a statement about a move to this prominent corner unit at 35 Cambridge Street | National World

The unit was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started. It is now a prominent corner unit in the city council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration project.

A spokesperson for Pret a Manger said there were “currently” no plans for a shop at the site.

The decision may be a disappointment for council chiefs who are trying to fill more than a dozen empty spaces within the new scheme. But operators of the 20 kitchens in the new food hall on Cambridge Street may be relieved.

