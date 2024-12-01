An Italian restaurant business in Sheffield landed two huge accolades at the European Pizza Show.

Giovanni Giannusa, head chef at Grazie on Leopold Street, won Best Pasta Chef in the UK and Nino Damico, based at sister site Paesani in Crookes, took home second Best Contemporary Pizza in Europe.

The pair are colleagues working for business partners Giacinto Di-Mola and Vito Vernia who also own La Bottega on Leopold Street and Borgo in Nether Green.

Nino Damico, left, took home second place for Best Contemporary Pizza in Europe. Giovanni Giannusa, right, won Best Pasta Chef in the UK. He is pictured with business co-owner Vito Vernia at the European Pizza Show in London. | Grazie

The European Pizza Show, aimed at European catering professionals, was at Olympia London on Tuesday and Wednesday. It featured 300 exhibitors and attracted more than 10,000 visitors, organisers said.

Nino said he created a pizza with courgette, ricotta, anchovies and capers and was surprised and delighted to win.

A post on Grazie’s Facebook page said both accolades were “proof the North could hold its own.”

It said: “This isn’t just a win for us—it’s a win for Sheffield and proof that the North can absolutely hold its own when it comes to culinary excellence. We’re so proud to bring this recognition back to the city we love and to all of YOU who support us every day.

“Here’s to making Sheffield a true food destination—one plate at a time. Grazie mille!”

Grazie is currently 6th best restaurant in Sheffield on Tripadvisor and Paesani is 7th.

