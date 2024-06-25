Borgo, on Oakbrook Road, is the newest addition to a portfolio of success for the Italian business duo Giacinto Di-Mola and Vito Vernia.

This is now the fourth restaurant under their belt, as they also own Paesani in Crookes, and Grazie and La Bottega, both on Leopold Street in the city centre.

Giacinto said it has been “super busy” since they opened on Wednesday, June 12, and it's already got a number of regular customers.

He said: “It’s been very popular. We’ve had good feedback, people say they loved it already. We’ve put all of our knowledge into one place.

“We saw the place and we took it. We’ve changed everything to make it a nice familiar place - I feel like I’m in Italy, I have a very good feeling.

“We have got a few different spaces, the outside terrace, inside, and there’s a cocktail bar upstairs. A lot of people choose to drink outside and then come inside for a meal.”

With all their restaurants having their own unique selling point - whether it be Paesani’s wood-fired pizzas, Grazie’s homemade pasta, or the expansive selection of wines at La Bottega - Borgo is no different.

Here at Borgo, you can step into Italy and enjoy all the best features from the other venues, and more. One of the best sellers since opening on Wednesday, June 12, has been their spaghetti carbonara for two, served in a pecorino wheel with some showmanship by floor manager Cristiano Chianese.

For Cristiano, the opportunity to be a manager at the restaurant was one he couldn’t turn down.

“It’s a beautiful community to work in, with very nice people - they needed a nice restaurant in this area,” he said.

From steaks, fish, pasta, pizza, and even Sunday roasts with an Italian spin, there will be something for everyone on the menu here. Each week the chef will also use his extensive experience to put together a specials board, playing on authentic Italian dishes.

Borgo, at 139-141 Oakbrook Road, is open seven days a week. To view the menu, or to find out more, please visit: https://www.borgosheffield.co.uk/

