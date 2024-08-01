Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This pizzeria has just passed its third anniversary, and its success continues to build.

Paesani is a deli and pizzeria that opened on Crookes in July 2021. Since then, the venue has secured stellar reviews online from customers, and has even been described as serving the “best pizza in UK”.

The pizzeria marked the first joint venture in the city for friends Vito Vernia and Giacinto Di Mola. The business partners, from Polignano a Mare, on Italy’s southern Adriatic coast, previously worked together at Piccolino for four years until Vito opened Grazie on Leopold Street.

In March 2021, they then paired up to purchase and transform the former Crookes cafe As Thyme Goes By into the Paesani many of us know and love today.

Paesani, on Crookes, is one of the top-rated pizzerias in Sheffield. | Charley Atkins

Now they are also the proud owners of La Bottega, also on Leopold Street, and as of June, Borgo, on Oakbrook Road, by Endcliffe Park.

Today, Paesani has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, and a 4.8-out-of-five rating on Google.

Co-owner Giacinto Di Mola pictured with one of the highly-praised wood fired pizzas. | Charley Atkins

What do customers say about Paesani?

The modern, yet cosy, neighbourhood Italian is praised by customers on almost every aspect, from ambiance, to customer service, to fresh ingredients and unforgettable wood-fired pizza.

The only advice some customers give is to book in advance to avoid disappointment when visiting, particularly for evening meals.

Andrea D on TripAdvisor wrote: “Best Pizza in UK. Amazing place, you can really feel in Italy.”

One Google review by Roger reads: “One of the best Italian restaurants to try in Sheffield. Offering handmade pizza and a range of authentic cuisines in a cozy setting, favoured by locals and anyone looking to enjoy hearty Italian comfort food. This is where you take your time and order yourself a meal you soon won’t forget.”

Caitlin Morgan said: “The best pizza in all of South Yorkshire. The guys go above and beyond every time. It would be my death row meal for sure.”

Paesani is described as a cosy neighbourhood Italian in Crookes. | Charley Atkins

Keir Robson said: “Fantastic atmosphere! Some of the best pizza I've ever had which is saying a lot... because I've had a lot of pizza. It's got a real family business vibe to it with the pizza making on display.”

Chris Downham said: “As far as I can remember this is the best most authentic pizza I’ve ever had. Literally the opposite of big chain pizza. This is authentic, adventurous, steeped in culture and unbelievably tasty.”

Paesani, on 257-259 Crookes, is open 4pm to 10pm Monday to Wednesday, and 12pm to 10pm Thursday to Saturday. To find out more, book a table, or place an online order, please visit their website: https://www.paesanisheffield.com/