Consistent high praise is no mean feat for any business - but this Sheffield Italian restaurant has shown it can be achieved.

Grazie opened its doors in Sheffield in the autumn of 2019, and has not fallen short on providing people with splendido meals. Listed among the city’s top-rated restaurants, the Italian eatery serves a creative and original interpretation of Puglian cuisine, right in the heart of Sheffield.

Last year, the renowned venue underwent a refurbishment as it moved to a new location just a few doors down on Leopold Street, in the city centre. Founder Vito Vernia, former assistant general manager at Piccolino, had previously told The Star that opening his own restaurant was a life goal he had to achieve, and its glowing success is testament to his hard work.

Grazie is now one of three venues he owns, alongside Paesani Deli and Pizzeria in Crookes, and the recently opened La Bottega, also on Leopold Street.

On Google, Grazie has a 4.7 star rating from 419 reviews, and a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor from 588 reviews. And unsurprisingly, customers have a lot of high praise to give for both the menu and the staff.

Attentive staff

In one review, Steve and Julie wrote how they visited the restaurant to celebrate their wedding anniversary, and were made to feel ‘very special’. They said: “It was a fantastic experience and we would give a 5 star rating to every element of the meal."

“The staff were excellent, very efficient and attentive. The food choice was superb and the atmosphere was buzzing,” they added.

Paul Hughes was transported to southern Italy during his visit. He wrote: “Authentic Italian cooking and drink selections in a tastefully decorated and relaxing atmosphere. Great service from the friendly staff, can't recommend highly enough.

“The restaurant has recently moved a few doors down and the décor could fool you into thinking you really were in southern Italy. The menu has grown slightly but still maintains the quality. The kitchen is now open to the restaurant so you can see the hard work that goes into the food.”

‘I can do nothing but praise the chefs and waiting staff’