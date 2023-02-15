The owner of one of Sheffield’s best-loved restaurants is opening a wine bar and shop in the city centre.

Vito Vernia revealed the exciting venture would be in the former premises of his Grazie restaurant at 1-3 Leopold Street. He said it would be Italian-themed, but declined to reveal the name. The unit is being revamped and is set to open in April, he added.

Grazie moved two doors down to number 9 Leopold Street last year. The new location, which has had an upmarket refurbishment, is eighth on Tripadvisor among 1,154 restaurants in Sheffield. The business also includes Paesani Deli and Pizzeria in Crookes.

Vito was born in Puglia, southern Italy, where his family runs a restaurant and two bed and breakfast establishments. After moving to Sheffield he worked at Piccolinos in Millennium Square for five years before opening his own restaurant, Grazie, which moved into the former Prosecco Lounge premises.

Vito Vernia revealed the exciting new future for the old Grazie restaurant premises at 1-3 Leopold Street.