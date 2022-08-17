Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grazie is moving to number 9 Leopold Street - the former Smoking Bull eaterie - because it has a bigger kitchen and is a 'better shape' than its current location, according to owner Vito Vernia.

The business has been at 1-3 Leopold Street, which curves round the corner from Church Street, for three years.

Vito Vernia outside the former Smoking Bull restaurant which will be Grazie's new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Vernia also said it was the perfect spot for them to relocate to because it was ‘not too far’. They hope to be up and running in eight weeks.

The business includes Paesani Deli and Pizzeria in Crookes which is number one on Tripadvisor among 1,292 restaurants in Sheffield. Grazie is at number five.

Vito, 29, was born in Puglia, southern Italy, where his family runs a restaurant and two bed and breakfast establishments.

After moving to Sheffield he worked at Piccolinos in Millennium Square for five years before opening his own restaurant.