Sheffield's popular Italian restaurant Grazie moving into former Smoking Bull premises 'due to demand'
A Sheffield restaurant is moving to bigger premises due to demand - but it’s only yards away.
Grazie is moving to number 9 Leopold Street - the former Smoking Bull eaterie - because it has a bigger kitchen and is a 'better shape' than its current location, according to owner Vito Vernia.
Read More
The business has been at 1-3 Leopold Street, which curves round the corner from Church Street, for three years.
Most Popular
-
1
Le Ble Sheffield: First look inside new bakery, patisserie and coffee house painted in all gold and promising 'Mediterranean tastes' due to open in city centre
-
2
Mr Wilson's: The 'pizza, pups and prosecco' event going down a storm with dog owners at Sheffield bar
-
3
Kelham Island Sheffield: Restaurants with five star food hygiene ratings including Domo, Grind Cafe and Edo Sushi
-
4
Sheffield Property: The wonderful houses for sale in Sheffield's most popular school catchment zones
-
5
Gardeners' paradise at 8 beautiful homes for sale in the Peak District and beyond
Mr Vernia also said it was the perfect spot for them to relocate to because it was ‘not too far’. They hope to be up and running in eight weeks.
The business includes Paesani Deli and Pizzeria in Crookes which is number one on Tripadvisor among 1,292 restaurants in Sheffield. Grazie is at number five.
Vito, 29, was born in Puglia, southern Italy, where his family runs a restaurant and two bed and breakfast establishments.
After moving to Sheffield he worked at Piccolinos in Millennium Square for five years before opening his own restaurant.