Pret a Manger is returning to Sheffield with a cafe in the Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

The upmarket chain is opening on Cambridge Street opposite Marmaduke’s Cafe in November. Some 15 jobs will be created. Bosses say it will have 38 inside seats and 20 outside.

Confirmation comes after confusion in June when Pret’s website showed an outlet at 35 Cambridge Street, which was deleted and denied after enquiries by The Star.

Pret a Manger is returning to Sheffield with a cafe on Cambridge Street opening in November | SCC / National World

And it marks a return to Sheffield city centre after a Pret on Fargate closed in 2020.

The firm has a cafe in Meadowhall run by the same franchisee, Exultant Group.

Chief executive Mizan Syed, said: “We are proud to be contributing to the local economy here by employing locally and using local contractors to fit out the unit.

“I am also incredibly proud that we will be helping those who are homeless or struggling with cost-of-living crisis by providing increased food donation from our sites.”

The firm will support three Sheffield charities: Impact Living, S12 Richard Taylor and Royal Assembly, he added.

The announcement is the latest piece of good news for Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City Regeneration project.

Last week, Two Thirds Beer Co said it would spend £500,000 on a new bar in Elshaw House, the new office building on Wellington and Carver streets.

Bird & Blend Tea Co opened on Friday next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street. Restored mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard, now featuring shops, offices and a cafe, opened late last month.

An upmarket Radisson Blu hotel opened in July. Sports bar BOX Sheffield is due to open in Barker’s Pool in autumn.

Other shops include Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion on Charles Street. Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene are on the same side as Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street.

Fashion shop Cream Store was due to open on Charles Street in spring but fit-out is still underway.

The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.

There are over a dozen empty spaces across the rest of the scheme.

Coun Ben Miskell | Sheffield Council

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said the new Pret would add to the “high value retail, food and beverage offer” in the area.

He added: “It has been a brilliant year so far for the city centre with the likes of Cambridge Street Collective and, more recently, Leah’s Yard opening to the public and proving incredibly popular and bringing more and more people into Sheffield. The addition of Pret continues the incredible transformation of the city centre into a greener, thriving and more vibrant place to work, live and visit.”

