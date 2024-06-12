Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If the move is confirmed it will be a relief for council chiefs who have more than a dozen newly-created units to fill

Mystery surrounds a possible move by Pret a Manger into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.

The sandwich chain’s website was showing a new cafe at 35 Cambridge Street, which was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started.

Pret a Manger included the site of the former Chicken Bar on Cambridge Street in its list of cafes, raising hopes it could return to Sheffield | Google

The listing was removed from the firm’s website after an enquiry from The Star and it did not respond to questions.

Sheffield City Council, which is funding the £470m Heart of the City regeneration project, also did not comment.

If the Cambridge Street move is confirmed it will be a relief for council chiefs who have more than a dozen newly-created units to fill in and around Pinstone, Charles and Cambridge streets.