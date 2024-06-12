Heart of the City Sheffield: Mystery over new Pret a Manger in city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mystery surrounds a possible move by Pret a Manger into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.
The sandwich chain’s website was showing a new cafe at 35 Cambridge Street, which was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started.
The listing was removed from the firm’s website after an enquiry from The Star and it did not respond to questions.
Follow the latest headlines, team news, and breaking news from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
Sheffield City Council, which is funding the £470m Heart of the City regeneration project, also did not comment.
If the Cambridge Street move is confirmed it will be a relief for council chiefs who have more than a dozen newly-created units to fill in and around Pinstone, Charles and Cambridge streets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.