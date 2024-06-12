Heart of the City Sheffield: Mystery over new Pret a Manger in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 12th Jun 2024, 13:27 BST
If the move is confirmed it will be a relief for council chiefs who have more than a dozen newly-created units to fill

Mystery surrounds a possible move by Pret a Manger into a former late night chicken takeaway in Sheffield.

The sandwich chain’s website was showing a new cafe at 35 Cambridge Street, which was occupied by Chicken Bar until 2018 when regeneration works started.

Pret a Manger included the site of the former Chicken Bar on Cambridge Street in its list of cafes, raising hopes it could return to SheffieldPret a Manger included the site of the former Chicken Bar on Cambridge Street in its list of cafes, raising hopes it could return to Sheffield
The listing was removed from the firm’s website after an enquiry from The Star and it did not respond to questions.

Sheffield City Council, which is funding the £470m Heart of the City regeneration project, also did not comment.

If the Cambridge Street move is confirmed it will be a relief for council chiefs who have more than a dozen newly-created units to fill in and around Pinstone, Charles and Cambridge streets.

Pret a Manger had an outlet on Fargate - its first in Sheffield - between 201y and 2020. It closed during the pandemic and the site has since been taken over by Burger King.

