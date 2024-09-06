The team behind one of Abbeydale Road’s most popular bars is set to spend £500,000 on a new venue in Sheffield city centre.

Two Thirds Beer Co wants to open in Elshaw House, the new office building on Wellington and Carver streets in the Heart of the City development.

It has applied to Sheffield City Council for a premises licence and hopes to launch this year.

Ben Stubbs, left, with the founding trio of Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road, and Elshaw House on Carver Street where the firm hopes to open a new bar. | SCC / National World

Ben Stubbs, co-founder of Two Thirds Beer Co, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for a truly independent, home-grown business like ourselves to take a major leap forward and establish a large, flagship site within the city centre.

“The location will showcase a brand-new concept, benefiting from over £500,000 of private investment and we are now looking forward to welcoming visitors through our doors in the coming months.”

If it goes ahead, Two Thirds would be the first occupier on the ground floor of the seven storey building, in units aimed at shops and hospitality businesses. Some two floors are currently occupied by law firm DLA Piper, which moved across the city from 1 St Pauls Place.

Sheffield City Council has spent £470m on the Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Restored mesters’ workshops at Leah’s Yard, now featuring shops, offices and a cafe, opened in August. Food hall Cambridge Street Collective opened in May. A Radisson Blu hotel opened in July. Sports bar BOX Sheffield is due to open in Barker’s Pool in autumn.

Earlier this week, tea shop Bird & Blend Tea Co announced it was opening on Friday September 6 next to Savills barbers on Pinstone Street.

Other stores include Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street. Fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware retailer Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe are in new units on Cambridge Street. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot is also on Charles Street.

Fashion shop Cream Store was due to open on Charles Street in spring but fit-out is still underway.

There are over a dozen empty spaces across the rest of the scheme.