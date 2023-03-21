It’s already been named Britain's best takeaway but now Munchies on Sheffield’s London Road has the seal of approval from YouTube star Danny Malin.

The man behind the hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway, which has nearly 600,000 subscribers, took his folding table and chairs to the popular restaurant to see what all the hype was about – and he was not disappointed.

Danny – who recently announced he is expecting a baby with his fiancée, the journalist, personal trainer and Britain’s Got Talent star Sophie Mei Lan – told how every time he came to Sheffield people told him to visit Munchies as the burgers and fries there are ‘to die for’, so he decided to take their advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin eats at Munchies on London Road, Sheffield, which was recently named Britain's best takeaway. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/Danny Malin

Danny opted for the Memphis barbecue box which included a chicken burger covered in buffalo sauce with a hash brown and cheese; curly fries with a variety of sauces, including Munchies’ signature ‘Comeback Sauce’; BBQ wings; and a drink. Danny, who has started to shed the weight since getting together with fitness fanatic Sophie, opted for water but the restaurant threw in a free Ferrero Rocher milkshake which he couldn’t turn down. It all came to a very reasonable £11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny called the curly fries ‘bang on’, describing how they were crisp, with a ‘nice bit of seasoning’ and there was a ‘decent portion’. The BBQ wings got an even better reaction, with Danny exclaiming ‘ooh, they’re nice’ and praising the soft chicken, charring from the grill and ‘beautiful’ BBQ sauce as ‘absolutely bang on’.

The main attraction – the chicken burger – had Danny reaching for superlatives. The portion, he said, was ‘ma-hoo-sive’, the chicken was again tender with a ‘beautiful’ crunch and the whole package, contained within a soft bun, was ‘gorgeous’. He saved the milkshake for last and it went down equally well, with Danny calling it ‘bang on’.

Summing up his meal, in between interruptions from fans wanting a chat and a selfie, he said: “I can’t give it nothing less than a solid 10 because the food’s great, it looks amazing, it tastes amazing and it’s bang on point for money.” He added: “I can see why you’ve said come down, try it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny, who lives in Barnsley, has visited numerous takeaways in Sheffield and has rarely come away disappointed. Before Christmas he sampled the food at Clapping Seoul, at the since dismantled Container Park on Fargate, which he said was ‘very special’.