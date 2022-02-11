Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 470,000 subscribers, and is famous for travelling far and wide with his own fold-up table and chair to give his verdict on all manner of cuisines.

The latest to receive his judgement is Hungry Buddha, a popular Nepalese takeaway within the Moor Market in Sheffield city centre.

He popped in last week and within five hours of posting his review online on Thursday, the video had already been viewed nearly 30,000 times.

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin visits the Hungry Buddha Nepalese restaurant in Sheffield's Moor Market to give his verdict (pic: Rate My Takeaway)

Danny tried a Nepalese thali platter, complete with rice, sambar (lentil and mixed veg soup), chicken curry, vegetable curry, homemade chutneys and pickles.

He complemented this with a flatbread, some Nepalese momo (steamed dumplings) and a bottle of water to wash it all down, with the total bill coming to £15.

He praised the mix of sweetness and spice in the chutneys, which he said were ‘bouncing around my mouth’.

The sambar, he said, was not something he would usually try and he said it smelled ‘a bit like stewed cabbage for your Sunday dinner’, but he enjoyed the mild spice which he said ‘just tickles the back of your throat’.

He likened the vegetable curry to ‘curried mashed potato’, describing the taste as ‘beautiful’.

The chicken curry was ‘nice’, he said, and the meat dumplings were ‘really nice’, with Danny adding ‘I can taste the onion and the spices coming through – that’s beautiful’.

His only minor gripes were that the chicken could have been a bit moister and the potatoes a little firmer.

For £15, he said, you got a ‘lot of food’ but he felt the price was what you’d expect to pay at a restaurant and perhaps a little dear for a market takeaway.

However, summing up his meal, he told viewers: “I think they’ve done a good job. It’s going to be a nice solid nine from me.”

Danny last year visited Béres in Sheffield to sample its famous pork sandwich, which he also gave a score of nine, and that video was viewed more than 130,000 times in less than 24 hours.