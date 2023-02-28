Munchies, which has three locations in Sheffield, was awarded the title of Best Takeaway in Britain at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards 2023 last week – so I went to try it out.

As I walked into the award-winning Munchies, on London Road, one glance at their menu had my mouth watering. Their menu boasts a wide variety of comfort food, from loaded fries and jalapeno bites, to cheese burgers and chicken wings.

Despite being told the most popular order is the Flaming Nashville Box, I decided I was in the mood for the Buffalo Tower burger – with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, dipped in Munchies’ own BBQ sauce, with melted American cheese, burger sauce, and lettuce, and the welcomed addition of a hash brown.

Out of the options of fries, peri fries or curly fries, naturally I went with the latter choice, and I asked for garlic mayo. I then decided to go all out and order the Mr Dave milkshake as well.

After a short wait of less than 10 minutes, I was handed my pink paper bag of swag and I ran back to my car to head home and open my goods.

Once home, I carefully unwrapped the foil keeping my burger hot, and still managed to cover my hands in sauce. I popped it on a plate alongside the curly fries and got to work. Although it proved controversial in my household, I decided to opt for the knife and fork approach so that I could ensure a mess-free meal.

It might have looked like a plate of beige, but the burger was packed full of flavour. It had the crisp of the fried chicken creating a pleasing texture against the hash brown, sauces and cheese. There wasn’t very much lettuce, but let’s be real, you don’t order a burger for its salad.

The curly fries had the perfect balance of saltiness and were exactly the consistency you would hope for. The Mr Dave milkshake, made of Ferrero and Kinder Bueno, and topped with whipped cream, was absolutely delicious and a thorough personal recommendation for anyone with a sweet tooth.