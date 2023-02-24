After just six years of running in the realms of Sheffield, Munchies - famous for its burgers and milkshakes - has been named the best takeaway in Britain in the Just Eat Restaurant Awards 2023.
Shafkat Khan, who founded Munchies in 2017 just months after graduating from Sheffield Hallam University, said he was “blown away” after coming away with a double win of best takeaway in both Britain and Yorkshire without expecting a single award.
Shaf said: “When they shouted Munchies we just couldn’t believe it, it was unbelievable. Just to be in the presence of other restaurant owners and to win two awards, I’m very grateful.”
The entrepreneur now owns three branches across Sheffield in London Road, Halifax Road and Darnall - and there are plans to expand the brand outside of the county by the end of the year, though the location is yet to be determined.
Judges put particular emphasis on Munchies charity work which has seen the restaurant raise thousands of pounds for victims of disasters including the Pakistan floods and the Yemen famine. They also noted the work culture in which staff thrive.
He said: “It feels incredible to have a business at this current stage that it’s at now. It’s been a huge blessing but also a huge learning experience from when we first opened. We were making a lot of mistakes but we’ve fought through and learned from each experience.
“A lot of focus has been going into building good teams, leaders and growing people, and it’s an amazing culture and environment where everyone feels inclusive and everyone’s happy.”
When prompted for any advice to other businesses, Shaf shared: “Before you get into it, know that you will have to work around the clock and even when you are at home you are thinking about work and what you have to do. Once you know that, push forward and never give up.
“For those in business, don’t be so focused on numbers, focus on people. Show love and respect to those around you and even if people have flaws and weaknesses, help them to improve. It’s those people that will help you succeed.”