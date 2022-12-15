A YouTube star caused a stir on Fargate – and praised his ‘weird and wonderful’ Sheffield takeaway.

Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway channel, with almost 550,000 subscribers, and he is famous for travelling far and wide with his own fold-up table and chair to give his no-nonsense verdict on all manner of cuisines.

Now he has taken a look at Clapping Seoul, on the container park at the top of Fargate, to check out its corn dogs. Parking his minibus outside Sheffield Town Hall, before taking a walk around the Christmas Market, he said: “Just inside these containers is a place called the Clapping Seoul and it does something very special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ordered a ‘half and half’ clapping dog, teriyaki beef, rice and Korean barbecue sauce, and bao buns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he heard the corn dogs were amazing and was told they were made of beef sausage, with mozarella cheese inside.

Setting up his table on Fargate, and posing for fans' selfies between bites, he said: “This is what I’ve come for, this corn dog. I’m going to leave it until last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with his beef he said: “Oh my God that's amazing – look a it. Pulled beef that is tender, moist, tasty and a nice taste of teriyaki sauce. It’s firing off my taste buds. That’s bang on full of flavour, amazing.”

Tasting the bao buns he added: “I’ve had bao buns in my time. As soon as I opened that box, I got a whiff of ultimate flavour. My throat is tingling like I’ve got dancers on the back of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Malin, from the YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway visited Sheffield container Park, Fargate, a look at Clapping Seoul.

“These guys know how to braise their meat. It’s dripping with goodness. Flavour wise they’ve nailed this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

MovIng on to the corn dog he said: “This is what I’ve come for. It looks like a scotch egg.

“It’s not what I expected. I’ve never tried anything like this in my life. It’s like having a main cause and dessert at the same time. It’s quite sweet, then you’ve got the beef sausages as your main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of the nicest things I’ve tasted for a long time. It’s a new taste to me, a new flavour, it’s just weird and wonderful. Sheffield, you, or someone, has produced a phenomenal taste for street food. It’s a solid 10 for me.”

Danny Malin, from the You Tube channel Rate My Takeaway visited Sheffield container Park, Fargate, a look at Clapping Seoul.

Advertisement Hide Ad