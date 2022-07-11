Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway channel, with almost 550,000 subscribers, and he is famous for travelling far and wide with his own fold-up table and chair to give his no-nonsense verdict on all manner of cuisines.

The latest establishment to receive his judgment was That Place, a small cafe on busy Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats, Sheffield, and he could hardly have been more impressed.

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin at That Place cafe on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, Sheffield (pic: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube)

There he tucked into the traditional cooked breakfast, complete with potato cakes; a three-cheese scotch egg with salad and parsnip chips; and a home-made fish finger sandwich with mushy peas, which, with a bottle of still water, came to a very reasonable £27.

Before he even arrived, Danny was taken with the ‘quirky name’, which he said left you chuckling and ‘puts you in a good mood’ – and the food didn’t disappoint.

Fish finger sandwich is ‘what dreams are made of’

He praised the breakfast for its ‘quality ingredients’ and ‘lovely flavours’, adding that it ‘tastes amazing’.

That Place cafe on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, Sheffield, where Rate My Takeaway reviewer Danny Malin said the scotch eggs were the best he'd ever tasted (Picture: Google)

He said the fish finger sandwich was ‘what dreams are made of’.

But it was the scotch egg which really blew him away.

“I’ve had scotch eggs other places but that’s the best one I’ve had so far. Absolutely amazing,” he said.

He urged other people to visit the cafe, which boasts a five-star Tripadvisor rating and averages 4.9 out of five from 169 Google reviews.

“For me it’s one of the easiest 10s I’m going to give because the flavour coming out of a little cafe is absolutely amazing,” he gushed.

"You need to get down and try it out. That’s made it onto my top list.”

He also met a starstruck fan, who gave him some other Sheffield recommendations – Bishops Carribean Bistro, Middle Eastern Shawarma, Kurdistan Grill, and Norooz – and told him how he looked much slimmer in person than on camera.

That unexpected encounter inspired him to urge more people to talk to strangers.

“Tomorrow I want you to go out and just walk up to a random stranger and go ‘alright pal, how’s your day been?’. Strike up a conversation. See if it works,” he said.

Danny has previously visited Sheffield’s famous pork sandwich shop, Beres; Kebabish Express on London Road; and the Hungry Buddha at The Moor Market.