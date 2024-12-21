Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This colourful road just outside city centre is fighting to become the foodie hub of Sheffield where you can get a taste from every corner of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Sunday was the launch of one local group’s ‘Love London Road’ scheme, a rebranding committed to putting it firmly on the foodie map of Sheffield.

You can try flavours from all corners of the world on London Road, Sheffield's takeaway hub. | Dean Atkins

To me, it’s a clear declaration of... well, we won’t say ‘war’ on Sheffield’s cadre of food halls. Maybe ‘spirited competition.’ With the likes of Cambridge Street Collective, Cutlery Works and Sheffield Plate to contend with, and with plans for another venture on Ecclesall Road, it’s good to see the Steel City’s eateries club together and say ‘sometimes, you can’t beat your local takeaway.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign, I want to take you on a tour down London Road, Sheffield’s bustling hub of takeaways, passing traffic and delivery cyclists that is a tapestry of cultures all on its own.

To pick a place to eat on London Road is to choose which corner of the world you feel like sampling today.

London Road has it all. Fish & chips? Mother Hubbard's. Vietnamese? Saigon68. | Dean Atkins

Not long ago, it was a high street of sorts with grocers and butchers. After losing much of its business in the 2000s, it lives on today as a melting pot of communities and a densely packed marketplace of takeaways, cafes and restaurants.

There‘s almost too many to name. There’s UberEats Takeaway of the Year 2023 Munchies, which after two months of renovations is back open with more room than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of Sheffield’s homegrown franchises just over the road is Rassam’s Creamery, which was also renovated this past year and is a brightly lit beacon of family sweet treats and casual hangouts.

What else are you in the mood for? TacoMex has you sorted for fully loaded (and very large) burritos dripping with spicy sauces. Yama Sushi is serving Japanese platters and teppanyaki. If you are looking for a satisfying and delicious burger experience, you’ve got no end of choices - from Phat Buns to You Want Beef to Maison De Burgers.

The 'Love London Road' campaign hopes to establish the takeaway hub at Sheffield's foodie hub - possibly in contention with the city's food halls. | Dean Atkins

There are more than half a dozen Turkish places to pick from for kebabs, mezze and unbeatable charcoal grilled meats, my personal favourites being Norooz Restaurant and Middle Eastern Shawarma (both serving a fresh mixed wrap with all salad for £4, it can’t be beaten).

Fancy Vietnamese? Pho and chargrilled meat from Saigon68. Go to Cafe Indus or Ms Mistry Indian Tapas Lounge for South Asian cuisine, and Caribbean Spice for... Caribbean spice. Or maybe you just want fish & chips - Mother Hubbard’s has you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only flavours I can think that are missing are due to some sad recent developments. One of Sheffield’s oldest and best-loved restaurants, Rossi’s, closed in November 2024 due to family circumstances, which leaves no one serving old fashioned Italian on London Road. And there is noticeably very little in the way of a conventional coffee shop, with Husk on nearby Cemetery Road currently closed after suffering some ill fortune in the last two months. The other nearest cafes are on John Street.

But a flourishing scene right now are chai shops, with Cha Cha Chai, Mr Chai and Chai Green all opening in the last two years offering sweet and spiced tea late into the night.

Indeed, the list of takeaways and cultural identities seems to grow every month, with Ying Chinese Bakery launching this year and seemingly thriving, the expansion of Chino Pizza, new franchises like Cali fried chicken... the palette of colours from new, brightly lit signs seems to expand every months.

This is all helped in no small part by pieces of stunning street art that also expands every year. The wall dominating the junction with Boston Street is a stand out, while a new piece by Peachzz was unveiled only on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only things lacking from London Road’s offerings are a solid place to park, and something more exciting in the way of a nightlife. There are a number of beloved pubs like the Albion, Jabbarwocky and the Old Crown Inn, but I have long felt you are either visiting London Road for the food, or ordering the food to you - it needs more support to be a location to visit for its own sake.

But even without that, London Road is far from quiet. With the arrival of several student flats in the last 10 years, a growing Chinese Community in Millennium Square, the residents of Highfields and Lowfields, and the traffic drawn by having Bramall Lane just a few streets over, London Road is only growing more vibrant.

For anyone looking to experience the world's flavors without leaving Sheffield, London Road is the place to be. From colourful takeaways to cozy chai cafes and sit-down restaurants, it’s a must-visit foodie hub where you can explore everything from Asia to Mexico in just a few short steps. Take a stroll one day soon and let your taste buds travel the world.