I hoped to just write today about my favourite Sheffield coffee shop. But instead I have to tell you about how I could lose it forever.

Shortly after I arrived in Sheffield in July 2021, a coffee shop opened on Cemetery Road, directly on my way into town.

I would love to tell you about my favourite coffee shop - Husk, in Cemetery Road - for the #LoveYour campaign, but sadly petty crime could see it lost forever. | Husk Coffee

‘Eleven’, which opened out of 11 Cemetery Road, was calm and chic, with a love for lush houseplants and run by a nice lady who served damn good coffee. It’s sheet windows, glass and door let plenty of light into the small premises, and it was every bit the hidden gem.

One day, not many months later, someone smashed that same glass door. I don’t know if it was a break-in or for vandalism’s sake, but Eleven closed down not long after. I believe the two were related.

And, shortly after that, Husk opened. And it looks like history could be about to repeat itself.

Husk two-person team, Jack Maloney and Sophie Graham. They have always welcomed me with a smile, like they welcome everyone who comes calling. | Husk Coffee

Husk is my favourite coffee shop in Sheffield. We all have ours, and as part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign, I want to tell you this one is mine. It carries on all the things I loved about Eleven, and has even been granted the time to improve on it.

Owners Jack and Sophie have been a bright, warm, welcoming presence whenever I’ve stepped through the door. Jack especially has always seemed happy to see whoever stops in, whether they are regulars or not.

Their coffee would be impressive enough based solely on the team’s eye for showmanship, by serving their drinks in sleek, matt black cups on tiny charming wooden trays - good thing the hot stuff is blindingly good too. Jack seems to handle the coffee side and has always been ready to nerd out with facts about the altitude, roast, acidity, you name it. Sophie handles the food, and her banana chocolate loaf, cinnamon knots and cheese flatbreads have, on occasion, saved my life, I’m quite sure. The daily soup is nothing but homemade goodness as well.

I have always felt some empathy for the pair of them at seeing how busy they often are. With only the two of them on duty, they dart around fixing drinks, grinding beans, cleaning jugs, wiping down surfaces - a constant drumbeat to keep pace with customers. But it spoke the business’ success, I always hoped. For such a small shop, I’ve rarely seen it empty, and have never not seen the handful of tables populated with hotdesk workers, couples on walks, students on laptops or solo diners on lunch. I’ve spent many happy 2-minute breaks in the sun on the tray table and benches outside, or sat at the window with coffee-shop thoughts. It’s my local and I love it.

Well, someone has broken that same glass door again. The prognosis could be the same as Eleven’s.

Husk posted this photo of the brick left outside their shop after someone cracked the glass pane of the door. They say it was an attempted break in, but I can't help but look at it as petty vandalism. | Husk coffee

It’s actually the second time Jack and Sophie have had to pay for glass repairs, but this second attack targeting the business (or third, depending on how you count it) just seems cruel. The culprit didn’t even achieve anything, they cracked the glass and left the brick by the door without getting inside. The team have posted online that it was an attempted break-in, but I can’t help but believe it was just a vandal who saw a big glass sheet and felt like ruining someone’s day.

Jack and Sophie have had a hard year as it is, disclosing online they’ve been battling some private health issues that’s kept them from opening as often as they mean to.

I wanted to write a piece today about how I love my local coffee shop, but I’m forced to write how a thoughtless, petty crime could drive a local business under.

There’s a movement these days to support your local, but it’s incredible just how much more help the independents need compared to the big name brands.

An everyday set back like a broken window is a few hours’ paperwork to a chain retailer but a killing blow to a neighbourhood business. I think of the Hillsborough Tap pub, who published CCTV in September of a man pointlessly punching their window and causing £1,000 of damage in a matter of seconds.

I get paid this week and will be donating what I can to keep Husk afloat. I hope others do the same and will help keep this local business alive.

