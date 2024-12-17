It’s been six months now since Cambridge Street Collective landed in Sheffield. How has it done so far? Well, I think it’s managed to fit right in.

As part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign, I wanted to gather my thoughts on what Sheffield’s latest and biggest attraction has done for the city since its arrival.

If I could be candid, I held some private concerns ahead of ‘Europe’s Biggest Food Hall’ arriving in Sheffield.

Don't get me wrong, I was tremendously excited to see a hot new ‘thing’ in town and what all the long years of development had built up to.

Quietly, though, I had some reservations there wasn’t enough demand for the sudden arrival of 20 new eateries, or more precisely was cynical that more food halls would not solve the UK’s high street problems. Grumble grumble something something, ‘you can’t just fill town centres just with places to eat’, that sort of thing. Or, conversely, if CSC was a success, I was worried Sheffield’s other restaurants would be crowded out.

The buzz has never really died down since Cambridge Street Collective's opening. It continue to bustle with visitors every day since its launch in May 2024. | National World

Well, it’s been six months now, and it seems I had nothing to worry about. Cambridge Street is bustling every day, the city centre certainly seems busier than before, and people can’t seem to get enough.

No, I’m satisfied - Sheffield is fortunate to have Cambridge Street Collective. It’s a culinary hub to rival the likes of London and Manchester that has helped the Steel City fight for a place on the UK’s Foodie Map.

The buzz has never really died down, from what I can see. Every time I walk past, it continues to be a hotspot of vibrancy, excitement and social moments.

Here are some of the options you can barbecue at Cambridge Street Collective's new sit-in restaurant, Kyoyu. | National World

There were some teething problems at the start, certainly. Between you and me, The Star had a number of emails from diners complaining about the buzzer system not working right in those first few weeks and the furniture being a bit wobbly.

But those days appear to be over.

Now, we can enjoy the Collective for what it is - a hangout that brings together 21 different vendors offering dishes from all corners of the world.

This diversity ranges from authentic Greek at Gyros Express, Ethiopian cuisine from House of Habesha, to inventive Mexican fusion at El Chappo, to the brand new seated at-table Asian barbecue diner with Kyoyo (also, Clapping Seoul has just arrived). It all adds a unique must-try dimension to Sheffield’s food scene, which is often overshadowed by larger cities like London or Manchester.

And the city centre is doing no worse for it, it seems.

The Heart of the City II development is full-steam ahead in opening some proper, pop-in-and-see brick-and-mortar shops for people to check out after lunch. I’m looking forward to this year’s footfall figures to see what the bump in traffic has been.

You have no idea how every bit of me now just wants the Fargate renovations to be a success and that spread down High Street to Hay Market and Angel Street. High tides lift all boats, I hope.

Cambridge Street Collective was recently crowned the best food hall in the UK at the British Street Food Awards 2024. Quite the accolade.

It’s what enthusiasm and creativity will get you.

So far it’s brought a rich variety of flavours, a new social space, and has been an anchor for Sheffield’s Heart of the City, with new additions like Leah’s Yard making for the perfect neighbour.

Sheffield’s must-visit factor has risen considerably in the past year - if you haven’t been yet, it’s time to find out why.