If you want a pub with ‘olde worlde’ character The Old Queens Head in Sheffield takes the crown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an incredible 549 years old, it sits improbably amid modern buildings, an amazingly rare survivor from the reign of Edward IV still standing in Sheffield city centre.

As Sheffield’s oldest residential building, it comes with history and tales aplenty but, luckily for us, it is still a going concern as a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlady Lorna Croker is 'honoured' to run The Old Queens Head in Sheffield. | nw

New landlady Lorna Croker took over in August and said it was an “honour.”

Visitors are beguiled by its Tudor style, warped and crooked woodwork, sandstone slabs and old carvings. But they also rate it as a boozer, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.

There is nowhere else like it and that’s why we love it.

This article is part of The Star’s LoveYour city campaign, celebrating the best things about living in Sheffield.