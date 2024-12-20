Sheffield pubs: The incredible Old Queens Head beguiles with its authentic Tudor charm
At an incredible 549 years old, it sits improbably amid modern buildings, an amazingly rare survivor from the reign of Edward IV still standing in Sheffield city centre.
As Sheffield’s oldest residential building, it comes with history and tales aplenty but, luckily for us, it is still a going concern as a pub.
New landlady Lorna Croker took over in August and said it was an “honour.”
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Visitors are beguiled by its Tudor style, warped and crooked woodwork, sandstone slabs and old carvings. But they also rate it as a boozer, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.
There is nowhere else like it and that’s why we love it.
This article is part of The Star’s LoveYour city campaign, celebrating the best things about living in Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.