Sheffield pubs: The incredible Old Queens Head beguiles with its authentic Tudor charm

If you want a pub with ‘olde worlde’ character The Old Queens Head in Sheffield takes the crown.

At an incredible 549 years old, it sits improbably amid modern buildings, an amazingly rare survivor from the reign of Edward IV still standing in Sheffield city centre.

As Sheffield’s oldest residential building, it comes with history and tales aplenty but, luckily for us, it is still a going concern as a pub.

Landlady Lorna Croker is 'honoured' to run The Old Queens Head in Sheffield.
Landlady Lorna Croker is 'honoured' to run The Old Queens Head in Sheffield. | nw

New landlady Lorna Croker took over in August and said it was an “honour.”

Visitors are beguiled by its Tudor style, warped and crooked woodwork, sandstone slabs and old carvings. But they also rate it as a boozer, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.

There is nowhere else like it and that’s why we love it.

