A popular Sheffield bar is up for auction with a guide price of £1.85m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road is going under the hammer on Wednesday, September 25.

The upmarket venue specialises in cocktails, puts on a ‘legendary’ bottomless brunch for two hours every Saturday and has an extensive menu. It also hosts meetings and offers room hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road is going under the hammer on Wednesday September 25. | National World

The building is let to pub company, and owner of the Lost and Found chain, Marston’s until June 2054.

The auction is for the freehold of the building.

Jon Skerry, of auctioneers Acuitus, said the long lease would attract investors because of the “sustainability of the income” it would provide.

Porsche outside the Lost and Found, Ecclesall Road. | Google

In 2019 it sold for £3.5m in a deal which included 1-3 Dover Road, Land Registry documents show.

It was previously The Polish Club and then the Pointing Dog bar, from 2014 to 2018.

Lost and Found opened as a ‘Victorian themed bar’ in November 2018.