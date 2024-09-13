Sheffield pubs: Lost and Found upmarket bar on popular street for auction for £1.85m
The Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road is going under the hammer on Wednesday, September 25.
The upmarket venue specialises in cocktails, puts on a ‘legendary’ bottomless brunch for two hours every Saturday and has an extensive menu. It also hosts meetings and offers room hire.
The building is let to pub company, and owner of the Lost and Found chain, Marston’s until June 2054.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
The auction is for the freehold of the building.
Jon Skerry, of auctioneers Acuitus, said the long lease would attract investors because of the “sustainability of the income” it would provide.
In 2019 it sold for £3.5m in a deal which included 1-3 Dover Road, Land Registry documents show.
It was previously The Polish Club and then the Pointing Dog bar, from 2014 to 2018.
Lost and Found opened as a ‘Victorian themed bar’ in November 2018.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.