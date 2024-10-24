McDonald's Sheffield: Firm bounces back with new plans after ditching Ecclesall Road scheme
The fast food giant said it was on the look out for locations in the wider area after ditching a proposal for the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.
It came after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections including from two community associations.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and whilst we are no longer progressing this specific site we are exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area.”
It is believed to be the second time the company has dropped plans to open on the street after protests in 2002.
