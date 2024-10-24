McDonald's Sheffield: Firm bounces back with new plans after ditching Ecclesall Road scheme

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
McDonald’s has bounced back with plans for another new restaurant after withdrawing a bid to open on trendy Ecclesall Road.

The fast food giant said it was on the look out for locations in the wider area after ditching a proposal for the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
McDonald's is looking for locations after ditching the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.McDonald's is looking for locations after ditching the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.
McDonald's is looking for locations after ditching the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road. | Google/Shutterstock

It came after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections including from two community associations.

Stay up to date with every team update, transfer move, club stories and so much more with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and whilst we are no longer progressing this specific site we are exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area.”

It is believed to be the second time the company has dropped plans to open on the street after protests in 2002.

Related topics:SheffieldMcDonald'sObjections

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice