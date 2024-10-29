National Geographic is a byword for global exploration and incredible photography but in recent years it had pushed into new territory - tea room reviews.

A recent article listing seven of the best in the country sparked excitement by including an entry from Sheffield: Dysh Coffee and Kitchen.

This cafe on Ecclesall Road opened in 2021 and is one of three locally serving the new work-from-home workforce, including Gilmours and the Sorting Office.

Three years later all three are still going strong, spoiling locals for choice.

But with National Geographic pointing the way, volunteers were sought, and quickly found, to mount an expedition to find out more.

It said: “There are three afternoon tea options at Dysh — standard, vegan and vegetarian. Expect butter bean pâté and falafel sandwiches, comté cheese scones and salsa verde vol-au-vents, with a selection of sweet treats including a salted caramel chocolate tart and vanilla cheesecake with berry compote. Everything is handmade on-site and there are also delicious Sunday lunches available.”

But we wanted know - was it also good at lunch?

So, in the spirit of Nat Geo reportage, I dived in with spiced aubergine - the ultimate test of a chef.

A delicate and tricksy vegetable, all too often it is drowned in cheese or baked to mush.

But as I chewed, it struck me this delicious dish offered a similar experience to a succulent steak - rich and flavourful, but without the endless chewing and the feeling of something indigestible sitting heavily in your stomach.

It really was very fine, layered, as it was, with crunchy and spicy slices of shallot, a red pepper gochujang sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Heartily recommended.

It also came with a Dysh speciality: ‘tots’. Deep fried potato balls. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, a real comfort food. But perhaps, with such an amazing aubergine, too much of a good thing? I was still debating this as I finished the plate.

In contrast, my wife went for the three-meat option - the Dysh Breakfast with sausages, bacon, chorizo and mozzarella tots, mushrooms, tomatoes, homemade beans and poached eggs. She declared it the best she’d ever had.

She was also very into the coffee and doubly delighted to see it originated in Sheffield at Roastology.

We followed up by sharing a carrot cake and crumble.

The cake made clever use of cinnamon and had a moist buttercream on top - an innovative and tasty variation on a classic. She said the crumble had a great pastry.

It’s often said food venues make much of their money from alcohol. I had a Peroni Red beer at £5 and only when it arrived was the size revealed - 330ml. Never mind, I was going back to work after lunch anyway. The bill came to £44.40.

Dysh was pleasingly busy for a Monday morning. This could be the National Geographic effect, or it could just be that it is a very good venue.

It may be on the outer reaches of Ecclesall Road on the way to Banner Cross, but Dysh is well worth seeking it out.

