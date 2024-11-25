Ecclesall Road Sheffield: Officials give update on work to install bus stop after four months

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officials have given an update on a new bus stop on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads four months after work halted.

A layby for a new shelter on Ecclesall Road, near the junction with Rustlings Road, was started in June. But it remains in its original position near Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club. Meanwhile, yellow plastic barriers surround a hole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once complete, buses will stop in the layby so they don’t hold up general traffic.

Where the new bus stop will stand (in red) on Ecclesall Road and, inset, barriers round a tree pit dug four months ago.Where the new bus stop will stand (in red) on Ecclesall Road and, inset, barriers round a tree pit dug four months ago.
Where the new bus stop will stand (in red) on Ecclesall Road and, inset, barriers round a tree pit dug four months ago. | NW / SYMCA

First mooted by Sheffield City Council in 2021, highways contractor Amey started work in June.

Now, people are wondering when it will be finished.

Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On a local Facebook group, a member said: “Will the saddest new lay-by in the world ever get its actual bus stop? Four months and counting…”

An Amey spokesperson said the barriers surrounded a hole dug for a tree which will be planted by the end of November.

But the pavement has not been resurfaced as a “third party” wants to install equipment which will require digging. Once that is complete, the footpath will be resurfaced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is responsible for erecting a new bus shelter.

A spokesperson said it could be installed by December. But footway works by Amey had to be finished first.

Related topics:Ecclesall RoadSheffield City CouncilBramall LaneTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice