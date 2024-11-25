Ecclesall Road Sheffield: Officials give update on work to install bus stop after four months
A layby for a new shelter on Ecclesall Road, near the junction with Rustlings Road, was started in June. But it remains in its original position near Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club. Meanwhile, yellow plastic barriers surround a hole.
Once complete, buses will stop in the layby so they don’t hold up general traffic.
First mooted by Sheffield City Council in 2021, highways contractor Amey started work in June.
Now, people are wondering when it will be finished.
On a local Facebook group, a member said: “Will the saddest new lay-by in the world ever get its actual bus stop? Four months and counting…”
An Amey spokesperson said the barriers surrounded a hole dug for a tree which will be planted by the end of November.
But the pavement has not been resurfaced as a “third party” wants to install equipment which will require digging. Once that is complete, the footpath will be resurfaced.
Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is responsible for erecting a new bus shelter.
A spokesperson said it could be installed by December. But footway works by Amey had to be finished first.
