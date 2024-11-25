Officials have given an update on a new bus stop on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads four months after work halted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A layby for a new shelter on Ecclesall Road, near the junction with Rustlings Road, was started in June. But it remains in its original position near Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club. Meanwhile, yellow plastic barriers surround a hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, buses will stop in the layby so they don’t hold up general traffic.

Where the new bus stop will stand (in red) on Ecclesall Road and, inset, barriers round a tree pit dug four months ago. | NW / SYMCA

First mooted by Sheffield City Council in 2021, highways contractor Amey started work in June.

Now, people are wondering when it will be finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a local Facebook group, a member said: “Will the saddest new lay-by in the world ever get its actual bus stop? Four months and counting…”

An Amey spokesperson said the barriers surrounded a hole dug for a tree which will be planted by the end of November.

But the pavement has not been resurfaced as a “third party” wants to install equipment which will require digging. Once that is complete, the footpath will be resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is responsible for erecting a new bus shelter.

A spokesperson said it could be installed by December. But footway works by Amey had to be finished first.