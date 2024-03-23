Cambridge Street Collective: First vendor revealed for 'Europe's biggest purpose-built food hall' in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Europe's 'biggest' purpose-built food hall is just weeks from opening in Sheffield city centre - and the first vendor has now been announced.
Cambridge Street Collective, a huge new venue to the rear of the former Henry's Bar, between Cambridge Street and Wellington Street, is due to open in nine weeks' time, in late May.
As anticipation builds for the new venue, central to the £480m Heart of the City II regeneration, the first of 20 food vendors which will be based there has now been confirmed.
Samui Thai Street Food will be bringing a taste of southern Thailand, specifically the island of Koh Samui, to the mix.
It is run by Preeda Tumkaew, who has a small restaurant on Wostenholm Road, in Nether Edge, the city suburb which was recently named as one of the UK's best places to live.
He was taught to cook by his grandfather from the age of six and after a promising career in Thai boxing was cut short by injury, he began coaching and opened his own gym.
Preeda would cook for students and friends after his classes, and his food went down such a storm he decided to swap the gym for the kitchen.
His dishes certainly pack a punch, with diners raving about the authentic Thai cuisine, including 'the best spring rolls in Sheffield'. His Nether Edge restaurant boasts an impressive 4.4-star Google reviews rating.
What else to expect at huge new food hall
As well as 20 kitchens serving up dishes from around the globe, it has previously been announced that the new food hall will feature rooftop bars and a cookery school.
It will be Sheffield's latest food hall, joining the likes of Kommune, in Castlegate; Sheffield Plate, in Orchard Square; and Cutlery Works, in Neepsend.
The new food hall, which is central to the £480 million Heart of the City II regeneration, was initially scheduled to open more than a year ago in November 2022.
With more food vendors set to be announced in the coming weeks, it looks set to be worth the wait.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.