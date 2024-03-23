Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Europe's 'biggest' purpose-built food hall is just weeks from opening in Sheffield city centre - and the first vendor has now been announced.

Samui Thai Street Food has been announced as the first food vendor at the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall, in Sheffield, which is set to become the 'biggest' purpose-built food hall in Europe when it opens in May

As anticipation builds for the new venue, central to the £480m Heart of the City II regeneration, the first of 20 food vendors which will be based there has now been confirmed.

Samui Thai Street Food will be bringing a taste of southern Thailand, specifically the island of Koh Samui, to the mix.

It is run by Preeda Tumkaew, who has a small restaurant on Wostenholm Road, in Nether Edge, the city suburb which was recently named as one of the UK's best places to live.

He was taught to cook by his grandfather from the age of six and after a promising career in Thai boxing was cut short by injury, he began coaching and opened his own gym.

This pad thai will be among the dishes available from Samui Thai Street Food at the new Cambridge Street Collective food hall opening soon in Sheffield city centre

Preeda would cook for students and friends after his classes, and his food went down such a storm he decided to swap the gym for the kitchen.

His dishes certainly pack a punch, with diners raving about the authentic Thai cuisine, including 'the best spring rolls in Sheffield'. His Nether Edge restaurant boasts an impressive 4.4-star Google reviews rating.

What else to expect at huge new food hall

As well as 20 kitchens serving up dishes from around the globe, it has previously been announced that the new food hall will feature rooftop bars and a cookery school.

It will be Sheffield's latest food hall, joining the likes of Kommune, in Castlegate; Sheffield Plate, in Orchard Square; and Cutlery Works, in Neepsend.

The new food hall, which is central to the £480 million Heart of the City II regeneration, was initially scheduled to open more than a year ago in November 2022.