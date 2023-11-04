The Monkey Jar didn't disappoint, with the generously portioned dish packed with flavour

Curry and chips are a marriage made in heaven but it's not a dish typically associated with fine dining.

The Monkey Jar at Sheffield's Kommune food hall serves what must be one of Britain's poshest curry and chips

The Monkey Jar is one of a variety of outlets diners can choose from at the popular food hall on Angel Street, with the other options ranging from pizzas to burgers via Mexican and Vietnamese cuisine.

The Indian street food vendor serves a range of mouthwatering curries and wraps, as well as sides including samosas and bhajis, for which it has been earning rave reviews.

But it was the curry topped chips we were there for, which are a world away from your typical cheap and cheerful British chippy variety.

While not quite fine dining, it was certainly the classiest curry and chips I've ever encountered, though at £11 I'd expect something a bit special.

Thankfully it didn't disappoint. The Monkey Jar was out of chicken curry when I visited on a drizzly Tuesday afternoon, so I opted for just the chickpea curry atop my chips.

Generous portion and bursting with flavour

The chips were crisp and perfectly seasoned but it was the curry which really shone. Topped with fresh coriander and chillies, it was bursting with flavour.

The rich sauce had the perfect balance of sweet and tangy notes with a warming but not overpowering heat, which perfectly complemented the chips.

The portion was very generous and I would have struggled to finish it had it not been so delicious.

It's definitely worth making the trip to Kommune, on the edge of the city centre, at what was the old Castle House Co-op department store.

I can also vouch for the quality of the pizzas and burgers there, and based on customers' reviews the other vendors are also top-notch, while the bar has an impressive range of beers, wines and inventive cocktails.

Kommune topped the rankings compiled by South Western Railway for the UK's street food markets, with the Fat Hippo burger joint there getting a special shout-out along with The Monkey Jar.

Sheffield city centre is spoilt for food halls, of course, with Cutlery Works in Neepsend coming fourth in SWR's rankings and Sheffield Plate at Orchard Square shopping centre also proving popular.