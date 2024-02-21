Heart of the City: Watch video capturing changing face of Sheffield city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven businesses have moved into a flagship retail development that is changing the face of Sheffield city centre.
Two independent fashion shops - The Cream Store and Yards Store - have taken space on Charles Street, alongside outdoor brand Fjallraven. All three are opening in Sheffield City Council's £470m Heart of the City II development this spring.
They will be just round the corner from fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware shop Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street.
Tim Nye, boss of Marmaduke’s, said he was also aware of a barber who was interested in a unit on Pinstone Street.
He welcomed the newcomers - and the completion of building works - more than two years after his cafe opened.
And he predicts the Cambridge Street Collective food hall, which is set to have 24 kitchens, will have a huge impact when it opens in April or May.
The Heart of the City II includes shop, offices, cafes, restaurants, flats and a park.
Watch this video showing how the project is shaping up.