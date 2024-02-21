Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven businesses have moved into a flagship retail development that is changing the face of Sheffield city centre.

Two independent fashion shops - The Cream Store and Yards Store - have taken space on Charles Street, alongside outdoor brand Fjallraven. All three are opening in Sheffield City Council's £470m Heart of the City II development this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be just round the corner from fashion stores Weekday and Monki, homeware shop Sostrene Grene and Marmaduke’s cafe on Cambridge Street.

Tim Nye of Marmaduke's cafe on Cambridge Street on the new shops in the Heart of the City II development,

Tim Nye, boss of Marmaduke’s, said he was also aware of a barber who was interested in a unit on Pinstone Street.

He welcomed the newcomers - and the completion of building works - more than two years after his cafe opened.

A large empty unit on Wellington Street in the Heart of the City II development.

And he predicts the Cambridge Street Collective food hall, which is set to have 24 kitchens, will have a huge impact when it opens in April or May.

The Heart of the City II includes shop, offices, cafes, restaurants, flats and a park.