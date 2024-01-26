Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entrepreneur has revealed details of "Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall" in Sheffield including a likely opening date.

Matt Bigland said Cambridge Street Collective would have 24 independent 'food partners' and a cookery school, and they were "setting our goals for a May opening".

Cambridge Street Collective, the new venue is located between Cambridge Street and Wellington Street.

Mr Bigland is founder and chief executive of Blend Family which will run the huge venue, to the rear of the former Henry’s Bar, in the city council’s £480m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Posting on Linkedin, he said they got access on Monday and showed their construction team around on Tuesday to "fine tune our plans and specs and talk through the timeline".

Matt Bigland and Nina Patel Bigland are to run Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield city centre

On Wednesday they showed around the first potential food partners.

He added: "So much talent and passion is out there and this energy made the building feel its true potential was starting to happen.

"We can’t talk about the food until we sign contracts but we have some top talent, people who are invested in their culture and passing on the torch."

He added: "Exciting times as we journey towards opening Europe's biggest purpose-built food hall right in the heart of the city."

It was due to open in November 2022. In November 2023, Andrew Davison, of Queensberry, the council’s development partner, said it was set to have 17 kitchens and open on April 1 2024.

Now, Mr Bigland has publicised his own plans.

Martin Renwick, of Regency Purchasing Group, revealed he was one of the first to have a tour of the food hall.

He wrote on Linkedin: "I have been lucky enough to work with Matt Bigland and Nina Patel-Bigland for nearly eight years, and to see the group transition from The Milestone and Craft & Dough to these food hall projects has been amazing.

"A lot of work ahead to get this place rocking, this is going to be a huge asset for the city and another progressive step forward in Sheffield’s hospitality scene.