DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield: New Bramall Lane hotel applies for late licence as bookings open
Bookings have opened for a new Hilton hotel in Sheffield, which has applied for a late licence.
The old Copthorne hotel on Bramall Lane, which closed in 2020, is set to reopen later this year as a DoubleTree by Hilton, following a multi-million pound revamp.
The hotel, beside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, is accepting reservations from October 21 this year.
When the reopening was announced earlier this year, it was said the hotel would open in August with the aim of becoming the ‘leading upscale hotel in the city’.
When is new Hilton hotel opening and how much will rooms cost?
The new hotel will have 155 rooms including a penthouse suite. There will be an on-ste restaurant, a fitness centre and events space for up to 300 guests, but no swimming pool. And parking will be restricted on match days.
The website shows rooms are available to book from £94 per night for October 21-22.
Parking will cost an extra £15, while pets weighing up to 10kg are accepted, with an additional £15 charge. A buffet breakfast is described as being available for a fee too.
A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by SUFC Hotel Ltd.
The application is for 24-hour opening and supply of alcohol on the premises, seven days a week; late night refreshment indoors from 11pm to 5am each day; the provision of boxing or wrestling, and of live music, from 4pm to 11pm each day; and recorded music 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Another new hotel, the Radisson Blu in Sheffield city centre, is due to open in June, though The Star recently reported how its launch has been delayed slightly.
The Copthorne Hotel closed in 2020 after a High Court ruling which ordered Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group to sell its 50 per cent stake in Sheffield United to Prince Abdullah’s Sheffield United FC.
