Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bookings have opened for a new Hilton hotel in Sheffield, which has applied for a late licence.

The old Copthorne hotel on Bramall Lane, which closed in 2020, is set to reopen later this year as a DoubleTree by Hilton, following a multi-million pound revamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Copthorne Hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, is due to reopen as a DoubleTree by Hilton

The hotel, beside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, is accepting reservations from October 21 this year.

When the reopening was announced earlier this year, it was said the hotel would open in August with the aim of becoming the ‘leading upscale hotel in the city’.

When is new Hilton hotel opening and how much will rooms cost?

The new hotel will have 155 rooms including a penthouse suite. There will be an on-ste restaurant, a fitness centre and events space for up to 300 guests, but no swimming pool. And parking will be restricted on match days.

The website shows rooms are available to book from £94 per night for October 21-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking will cost an extra £15, while pets weighing up to 10kg are accepted, with an additional £15 charge. A buffet breakfast is described as being available for a fee too.

A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by SUFC Hotel Ltd.

The application is for 24-hour opening and supply of alcohol on the premises, seven days a week; late night refreshment indoors from 11pm to 5am each day; the provision of boxing or wrestling, and of live music, from 4pm to 11pm each day; and recorded music 24 hours a day, seven days a week.