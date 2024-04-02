Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boss of Sheffield’s newest hotel has launched a drive to hire staff with the same ‘can-do’ attitude as her.

Valerie Donaldson is general manager of the new Radisson Blu on Pinstone Street and needs 40 staff - known as 'Moment Makers' - before it opens on June 10.

Jobs on offer include chefs, supervisors, food and beverage assistant, and guest service agents, including working nights.

No salaries are disclosed, the adverts simply state ‘to be discussed’.

The new hotel, which stands behind a Victorian facade, has been paid for by Sheffield City Council as part of its £470million Heart of the City II scheme. It was designed by local firm HLM Architects.

It has 154 rooms, conference and events space, gym and rooftop restaurant.

Ms Donaldson has worked for Radisson Hotel Group since 2008 and headed up the refurbishment and re-positioning of Radisson Blu Hotel in Leeds between 2012 and 2015. Prior to that, she was part of the management team for the opening of Radisson SAS in Birmingham.

She said she was keen to assemble a group of people with the same ‘can-do’ attitude as her.

She added: “Sheffield is undergoing significant investment right now with the regeneration of the city centre, and I’m thrilled that we are part of the transformation. I’m truly excited with the hotel plans; this is an amazing property which will play a big part in the city, and I cannot wait for it to open.

“My goal is to create a destination where people can relax, dine, meet-up, and enjoy themselves – a true hub within the city.”