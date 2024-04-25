Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are considering the next steps after confirming the latest step forward in their infrastucture plans at Bramall Lane. The Blades have purchased two plots of land on the site of their stadium, which were previously under the control of former owner Kevin McCabe and remained under his ownership after he lost the bitter High Court battle for United to Prince Abdullah.

The two pieces of land were advertised earlier this year, on the instructions of the joint liquidators of Cutlers Holdings Limited, the former holding company of the Blades during McCabe’s time in charge. Planning permission for a four-storey block of 52 studio apartments had been approved on the 0.6-acre Cutlers Corner site, on the corner of Shoreham Street and John Street, and for 45 apartments on the 0.4-acre Boundary Corner site, on the corner of Shoreham Street and Cherry Street.

The plots of land were not included in the transfer of club properties from McCabe to Prince Abdullah, with McCabe plastering signs for his Scarborough Group company on hoardings around them in recent years. But they now belong to the club again, with United assessing their next steps over what to use them for. Previous ideas, including a fan park for Blades supporters on matchdays, may now be revisited.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive, said: “This is more fantastic news for the club and another positive move as we look to improve all areas of our current infrastructure. It has been a long-standing ambition for Prince Abdullah and the board for the club to own all areas of the stadium and whilst we have had to be patient, this announcement gives the club further scope to improve the Bramall Lane site.

