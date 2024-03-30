Eerie new photos show a strange landmark in a bustling village near Sheffield.

The unfinished and apparently abandoned Marriott in Waverley is a full six storeys high. The hotel should have opened last summer. But construction was far from finished when the site fell silent and workers were laid off late last year.

In December, those involved in the project said the hold up was only temporary. Weeks later there has been no progress and there is no sign of life.

The half-finished building is on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way and looms over the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.

Developer Stapleford Ventures appears to have dropped off the map leaving no contact details. Building firm RTS Construction is not responding to queries.

Waverley master developer Harworth - the former property division of British Coal - owns swathes of land in the area including a huge housing estate and the Advanced Manufacturing Park. It wants the hotel finished.

In January it said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, construction work on the new Marriott hotel in Waverley has temporarily stalled.

"This part of Waverley is owned by developer Stapleford Ventures Limited who bought the site from Harworth at the end of 2021 and has been leading on the development of the hotel.

“"s master developer for the wider Waverley development, Harworth has been in regular dialogue with Stapleford in recent months as Harworth would like to see the building completed at the earliest possible opportunity. We will continue to keep the community of Waverley updated on progress."

There has been no update since. Have a look at these photos recording the story of the ill-fated project, from glitzy promotional image to dilapidated to hulk.

Eerie New photos show the unfinished Marriott hotel looming eerily over the busy Morrisons roundabout in Waverley.

Glitzy The £20m, six-storey, 150-bedroom hotel should have been up and running last year.

Eyesore Today the partly clad, apparently abandoned monolith is an eyesore.

Early days This is the structure in August 2022 in the early days.