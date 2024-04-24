Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The opening of a new ‘flagship’ Sheffield city centre hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant has been delayed.

The new Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street, opposite the Peace Gardens, was scheduled to welcome its first guests on June 10.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the new Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre has been pushed back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking was due to open during the week commencing March 25, yet nearly a month later it is still not yet possible to book a room at the upmarket 154-bedroom hotel.

Now Sheffield City Council has confirmed that the opening has been pushed back slightly.

Sean McClean, the council’s director of regeneration and development, said: “The addition of the new Radisson Blu Hotel to our Heart of the City II development will add another international name to Sheffield city centre.

“We have taken the decision to reschedule the opening of the hotel until later in June to ensure we can deliver the best quality venue in collaboration with our partners Radisson Hotel Group and Queensberry. We will issue a further update soon and expect booking to open in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new hotel is a key plank in the council’s £470 million Heart of the City II redevelopment, for which it has teamed up with Queensberry.

The rooftop bar and restaurant will have ‘spectacular’ views of Sheffield Town Hall and the Peace Gardens, the council has said, and the hotel will also boast ‘extensive’ conference and events facilities.

A web page for the new hotel appears on a Google search describing how the facilities will also include a fitness centre and cocktail bar. But as of Wednesday this week that page was still not loading if you tried to click on the link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has said that when the hotel opens it will be the ‘premier destination to stay within the city'.

Prices for the hotel have not been announced and Radisson Blu has yet to reveal any details about the restaurant’s menu.

The Heart of the City II regeneration also encompasses among other developments the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall, set to open in May, and the historic Leah’s Yard, which has been restored to house some of Sheffield’s best artists, makers and independent traders, and is scheduled to open this summer.