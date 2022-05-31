If everything goes according to plan, the site could be open again for guests at the start of the season after next. Although, for reasons he would later outline, Bettis admitted he was talking out of hope rather than putting an exact timeframe on what it transpires is a much bigger refurbishment project than previously imagined.

The symbol

The old Copthorne hotel, at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium

Once a luxurious facility used by tourists, supporters and first team squad members alike, the old Copthorne Hotel has now fallen into a state of disrepair since being vacated soon after HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud assumed full control of United following the disintegration of his partnership with former co-owner Kevin McCabe; the man responsible for developing the site nearly a decade-and-a-half ago. Arguably the most enduring but definitely the most visible reminder of their very public fall-out, in order to fully understand what has happened to it since one needs to go back to 2019, when a High Court judge declared the Saudi Arabian royal as United’s sole owner. Providing, which he subsequently did, a deal was struck with McCabe to purchase associated property including their ground, training complex and of course the hotel itself.

“We purchased the hotel from the previous co-owner Kevin McCabe as a vacant possession,” Bettis told The Star yesterday, during a round table interview with regional journalists. “That meant the contract with the previous hotelier was cancelled and the furniture was moved out. It is no a shell, that’s what it’s like inside because everything was removed. And I mean everything.

“Based on the requirements and the brand of hotelier, there’s work that needs to be undertaken. The construction time for that, as we have been made aware, will be around six to nine months. That is how long it will take, regarding what needs to be done. I would like to think, if all goes well and as things stand, that it will be open for next season (2023/24).”

Sheffield United's chief executive Steve Bettis: Scott Merrylees

The crux of the matter

When Copthorne’s licence was cancelled, following Prince Abdullah’s legal victory, United entered into an agreement with another operator - Hilton - to run the hotel, which is currently cordoned off with metal fence panels and barriers. Despite reports to the contrary, the renovations are not understood to have stalled because the American firm are waiting for United to hand them a sum of money before welcoming back patrons. Instead, as sources with knowledge of the hospitality business last night explained, agreements such as this mean it is incumbent upon the property’s owner - in this case United - to refit it themselves before an operator steps in to run the project, paying a predetermined percentage of their profits back to whoever holds the deeds. Refitting includes the purchase of beds, matresses and room furniture.

Reassuring reporters that Hilton, who are believed to have committed to retaining the hotel’s previous four star status, remain intent on moving in, Bettis said: “The current hotelier, we are still speaking to them on a regular basis. They, and us, are very keen to get it up and running. The standard will be remaining the same, as far as I’m aware. Certainly, it won’t be getting downgraded.”

Sheffield United hope the hotel will reopen the season after next

The wait

So why the delay in reopening its doors? Bettis acknowledged the Covid-19 pandemic, which prohibited all but essential travel for long periods, had played a part. “It would have been pointless reopening it then.” But other factors, including the cladding surrounding the building, have also contributed to the wait. Although it met safety standards at the time, the material wrapped around the building needs to be changed in order to comply with the latest regulations. The costs, at the time when United are also attempting to help Paul Heckingbottom reprofile his squad ahead of the new campaign, are likely to be considerable.

“There’s huge frustration on our part, as you’d expect,” Bettis said. “The initial delays were because of Covid. Now there are costings and issues around cladding. Everyone is aware of Grenfell Tower and the horrific thing that happened there. Things changed, quite rightly after that.

“Now the current cladding of the hotel doesn’t meet the requirements, although they were meeting them at the time it was built, It’s important to stress that.”

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud listens as chief executive Stephen Bettis speaks: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We are all keen to get it done,” he continued. “There’s vandalism, people firing stuff at it, which is such a shame and extremely annoying. The vandalism, it would be crazy in a sense to repair it but it gets worse as time goes on.”

The balancing act

As well as helping Heckingbottom acquire new signings, United’s proposals for the hotel have been devised alongside an overhaul of their training complex at Shirecliffe. The pitches there are set to be overhauled this summer. But the installation of the prefabricated buildings, first recommended by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, will not form part of the overhaul with United known to be considering a move away at some stage in the future. They are thought to have been quoted around £400,000 to erect those at the time, midway through a two season long stay in the Premier League.