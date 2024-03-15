Sheffield hotels: Multi-million pound Hilton at Sheffield United on Bramall Lane aims to be city's 'best'
A new hotel is set to open after a multi-million pound revamp aiming to be the best in the Sheffield.
The former Copthorne on Bramall Lane is to reopen as a DoubleTree by Hilton in August with a vision ‘to establish it as the leading upscale hotel in the city’. Some 100 jobs will be created.
The number of stars is not given, but it will have to be four or even five-star to be the best. A DoubleTree by Hilton in Batemoor near Meadowhead roundabout is four-star, according to TripAdvisor.
The new venue will have 155 rooms including a penthouse suite, fitness centre and events space for up to 300 guests, but no swimming pool. And parking will be restricted on match days.
It will be run by leaf HOSPITALITY.
Managing director Richard Farrar said it would “elevate the hospitality experience for visitors and fans alike.”
Stephen Bettis, Sheffield United chief executive said: “The return of the hotel is welcomed by everyone at the football club.”
The Copthorne Hotel closed in 2020 after a High Court ruling which ordered Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group to sell its 50 per cent stake in Sheffield United to Prince Abdullah’s Sheffield United FC.
